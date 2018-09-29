F-35 crashes in US

WASHINGTON: A US F-35 fighter was completely destroyed in a crash while training Friday, officials said. The pilot safely ejected. The crash appears to be the first of its kind for the troubled F-35 program, marking an unfortunate moment for the most expensive plane in history. Speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement, a defense official told AFP that the Marine Corps F-35 had crashed outside Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. “It’s a total loss,” the official said. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot safely ejected and was being evaluated for injuries. Unit costs vary, but the price tag of F-35s is around $100 million each.