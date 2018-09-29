Lung cancer drug gets FDA approval

WASHINGTON: Pfizer Inc said on Thursday that its once-daily oral drug to treat a rare form of lung cancer received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug, Vizimpro, will look to treat previously untreated patients with a form of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As the leading cause of cancer deaths, lung cancer represents the biggest opportunity for companies seeking to exploit the power of modern cancer therapies. Pfizer said it now has 11 approved cancer treatments across 19 indications. The study tested Vizimpro’s efficiency and safety in 227 patients suffering from NSCLC.