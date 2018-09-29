Senior China securities regulator jailed for graft

BEIJING: The former deputy head of China’s top securities regulator was handed an 18-year prison sentence for taking bribes and insider trading Friday. Yao Gang, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was also fined 11 million yuan, the Handan Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement posted on its official social media account. “As an employee of the state, the accused person exploited his position and used his relatives to accept extraordinarily large sums of property from others, a crime of accepting bribes,” the court said. Between 2006 and 2016, Yao received some 70 million yuan in bribes through his relatives in exchange for holding back the investigation of dodgy deals, according to the statement.