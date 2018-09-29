China graft watchdog warns officials about holiday excess

SHANGHAI: As China winds down for a week-long national break, the country’s graft watchdog has sent officials happy holiday wishes - with a twist. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) warned officials to stick to a stringent “frugality code” over the mid-Autumn festival next week and avoid receiving money or abusing public funds, the state-run China Daily said on Friday. The holiday, which starts on Monday, sees companies, markets and government bodies shut down and is often a time for banquets and gift-giving - which have come under scrutiny from a long-running corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping. “Those using public funds for banquets, giving or accepting gifts or money, using official cars without authorisation and holding lavish weddings or funerals were found ahead of or during such holidays in recent years,” the CCDI said.