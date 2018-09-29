Iran FM rejects Israeli atomic warehouse claims as ‘show’

Tehran: ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday dismissed Israeli claims that Tehran was harbouring a secret atomic warehouse. “No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons programme,” Zarif said in a tweet. He called on Israel saying it was “time to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons” programme to international inspectors. “How can Israel, as the only holder of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, so shamelessly accuse a country whose programmes have repeatedly been declared as peaceful by the IAEA,” the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying. He said Israel and the United States stood “alone” on the world stage, as “policies forced by Netanyahu on America” had driven them both to isolation. Zarif was responding to allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a speech to the UN General Assembly, embellished by ample use of the colourful props that have become his trademark.