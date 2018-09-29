India court rules temple must allow all women entry

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday revoked a ban on women entering a famous Hindu temple following a decades-long legal battle, ruling that patriarchy cannot be allowed to trump faith.

The decision is the latest by the Supreme Court in recent weeks to reflect a more liberal outlook in the largely conservative and traditional society of 1.25 billion people. Women in India have been intensifying campaigns in recent years to be allowed to enter Hindu temples and other religious sites. The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala — the subject of Friday’s ruling and considered one of the holiest for Hindus — has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age, between 10 and 50. The temple’s rule emanated from the still widely held belief in India that menstruating women are impure.