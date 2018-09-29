Nobel Foundation to strip Swedish Academy of literature prize role

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Foundation could drop the Swedish Academy from awarding its prestigious annual literature prize if the Academy does not make further changes in the wake of a recent sex scandal, the head of the foundation told Reuters.

“If things continue in this way, and if they don’t manage to regain legitimacy, then we might be forced to take drastic steps,” Lars Heikensten said. “One of those steps could be asking permission to have some other organization being responsible for the prize.” The Academy is working to rebuild its reputation after a sex scandal involving the husband of one its members.

The incident prompted some of the Academy’s 18 members to quit. It also forced the Academy to postpone the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The husband, Jean-Claude Arnault, has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing. Heikensten said the Academy had taken its first positive step by agreeing on a reinterpretation of its bylaws to allow it to deal with issues including the need to hire several new members and remove others.

“They need to look at the composition of the Nobel committee, those who are most involved with the prize, so that the committee consists of people who are competent and have not been involved in a negative way with what has happened,” he said. He expressed reservations when asked if enough had been done since the scandal.