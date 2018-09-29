Iran’s revolutionary guards kill four militants near Pakistan border

LONDON: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday it had killed four militants at the Saravan border crossing with Pakistan in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In a statement published by state broadcaster IRIB, the Revolutionary Guard said “Iranian forces killed four terrorists and wounded two. Other members of the terrorist group fled to the neighbouring country (Pakistan)”. No Iranian forces was harmed in the attack, the statement said. The Guards said the group was linked to the “world’s arrogant power”, without elaborating.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warn Saudi Arabia, UAE to respect “red lines”: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards told Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday to respect Tehran’s “red lines” or face retaliation, as the United States and its Gulf allies increase pressure on Tehran to curb its regional influence.

The Revolutionary Guards have vowed to exact “deadly and unforgettable” vengeance. “If you cross our red lines, we will surely cross yours. You know the storm the Iranian nation can create,” the Fars news agency quoted Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of the Guards, as saying. “Stop creating plots and tensions. You are not invincible. You are sitting in a glass house and cannot tolerate the revenge of the Iranian nation . . . We have shown self-restraint,” Salami said, addressing worshippers attending Friday prayers in Tehran.