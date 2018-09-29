Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

World

AFP
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesian city hit by tsunami, powerful quake

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: A powerful earthquake hit central Indonesia on Friday, causing a tsunami that slammed into a city on Sulawesi island with officials saying the tremor had levelled “many” buildings.

The shallow 7.5 magnitude quake sparked terror among locals who fled into the streets and raced to higher ground fearing tsunami waves.The disaster agency briefly issued a tsunami warning before lifting it.

But dramatic video footage filmed from the top floor of a parking ramp spiral in Palu, a city of 350,000 nearly 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the quake’s epicentre, showed a churning wall of whitewater mow down several buildings and inundate a large mosque.

The tsunami reached a maximum height of 1.5 metres (five feet), the disaster agency later said. People living hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre reported feeling the massive shake, hours after a smaller jolt killed at least one person in the same part of the Southeast Asian archipelago.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries after the latest tremor, but it was a higher magnitude than a series of quakes that killed hundreds on the island of Lombok this summer.

The quake hit just off central Sulawesi at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres just before 6:00 pm local time (1100 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.“There are reports that many buildings collapsed in the earthquake,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

“Residents panicked and scattered out of their homes.”Pictures supplied by the agency showed a badly damaged shopping mall in Palu where at least one floor had collapsed onto the storey below.

Other pictures showed major damage to buildings, with rubble strewn about the road and large cracks running through pavements.Facebook Live video showed long traffic jams formed in some parts of the region as terrified residents packed into cars, trucks and motorbikes to flee to higher ground following the tsunami warning.

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to hard-hit areas, Nugroho said.AFP phone calls to several regional hospitals went unanswered and Palu’s main airport was closed around 7.30 pm local time, with authorities saying it would not open for 24 hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!