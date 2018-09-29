NCHD chairperson resigns

Islamabad: Chairperson for the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan submitted her resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi after serving the organisation for more than three years. There is no official word on whether the resignation has been accepted.

In the letter of resignation, Razina Alam said it was the prerogative of the present government to appoint her successor of choice.