Speakers share how depression affects productivity

Islamabad : The cognitive symptoms of depression and how they negatively impact the functionality and productivity of common people was the theme of a discourse led by Prof. Bjarke Ebart of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, who was the key speaker at a seminar organised by the Department of Psychiatry of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Organized as a chain of activities leading up to World Mental Health Day, which is observed on October 10 every year, the seminar was attended by the Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry Dr Rizwan Taj, and Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Dr. Abid Farooqi.

Prof. Bjarke Ebart also spoke about different aspects of depression and their symptomatology and while giving a detailed account of various studies, spoke about compliance issues of various medications. He also highlighted the side-effects of various anti-depressants and talked about new products which are now available and well tolerated.

While Dr. Rizwan expressed views on depression being the commonest of mental health disorders, with its application extending to all fields of medicine. “It is unlikely that any doctor in his career working in any field will not be coming across cases of depression.

Therefore it is imperative that they understands depression and are able to help manage such patients,” he highlighted.