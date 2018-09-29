Sat September 29, 2018
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
September 29, 2018

Rape victim seeks justice

Islamabad : Even after 13 years of the fateful day when Abida was kidnapped and raped by a gang of boys, it was difficult for her to hold back her tears while she was describing the trauma she had been through on that unfortunate day and during the trail.

Abida was addressing a press conference on Friday after the Supreme Court’s decision of acquitting the culprits despite the decision of Session Court and Shariah Court in her favour. “I appeal the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan to take notice of the situation and convict the rapists as per law instead of acquitting them (Ba Izzat Bari),” she said while talking to media.

She said that she was frequently receiving life threats when the culprits were in jail. “What would they do with me when they will be free? Even at the day of Supreme Court judgment on September 27, the brother of main culprit threatened me,” said Abida.

In 2004, when Abida used to work in a travelling agency, she was regularly harassed by a boy belonging to her home town. To get rid of this every day torment, Abida complained to the boy’s father. The father thrashed his son. To take revenge of his humiliation, the culprit kidnapped her with the help of his friends and took her to a house where they drugged and raped her all day. They made her video and took her nude pictures while doing that.

Somehow, Abida managed to escape in the morning and reached out to a friend for help. When police reached the spot, they were able to recover all evidences and the medical test was also conducted in time.

Abida decided to fight the case instead of keeping quite. When her father learnt about the news, he lost his senses. It was only his disabled uncle and teenage brother who accompanied her in court throughout the case. After her untiring efforts to get justice, the Session Court declared all four accused to be guilty and ordered death penalty to all of them along with many other punishments like fine and imprisonment under different sections. The decision prevailed by the Shariah Court without any change.

The culprits filed an appeal in the Supreme Court and the case remained lingering on for last 13 years while the culprits being in jail. One of these culprits committed suicide in the jail while three others were waiting for the case to be heard.

On September 27, Supreme Court released all culprits after the hearing. However, according to Abida, the judges did not give her lawyer a fair chance to explain the case and the evidences. “It was a shock for me when I heard the decision. I appeal the court to continue the decision of conviction as acquittal proves me wrong despite the presence of strong evidence and makes me unsafe for rest of my life,” she said. Abida has decided to go for the review petition in Supreme Court.

Talking to media, Chair Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Alliance Ambreen Ajaib said that one case of rape is reported in Pakistan after every two hours whereas the conviction rate of rape cases is only 2 per cent. “Her case is a test case for Pakistani Courts because of the presence of strong evidence in form of medical, pictures and videos. Just decision in this case would be a positive example for such cases in future.

