Children film festival

LAHORE: International children film festival will start from 1st October and will continue until 6th October.

This year festival showcase selected 72 films from 29 countries, including several films made by young Pakistani film makers. These films have been selected from a total of 2,765 entries from 67 countries. This was unexpectedly a huge response to submission call the Little Art made for international film entries for its 10th addition.

The festival jury this year selected top international entries for the festival consisted of Mr Arooj Samdani, producer and director, Syed Qarar Hussain and Mr Umar Saeed film maker and film teacher.