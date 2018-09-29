CS summoned in waste of water case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on the issue of waste of clean water.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi has also directed irrigation department secretary, Wasa managing director and PHA additional DG to appear before the court on Saturday (today). The court was hearing a petition moved by Abdullah Malik of an NGO pleading that clean water was being wasted by government and the individuals as well.

The petitioner through counsel Azhar Siddique had contended that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) washed all main roads of the city and watered plants with clean water while vehicles had been washed at private service stations with clean water. He said a huge quantity of clean water being wasted by the government and private persons could be recycled. He said canal water could be used for watering plants and green belts in the city instead of clean water.