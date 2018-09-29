Man found dead in house after fire

LAHORE: A man was found dead in a room of his home after a fire erupted in his house at Valencia Town on Friday.

The victim has been identified Imran, 27, son of Muhammad Ramzan. He was stenographer in Pakistan Railways. Rescue 1122 Fire Service controlled the fire, erupted due to a short circuit. Police and forensic experts have collected evidences from the house.

arrested: A man who was trying to assault a 13-year-old boy was arrested by a traffic warden at Shadman on Friday. The accused identified as Tanveer was trying to abuse the boy when Traffic Warden Amjad arrested him. The boy said the accused person had threatened him to kill with a knife over refusal.

dies: A deaf and dumb man who was hit by wheelie-doers last month at Samanabad succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The victim has been identified as Raheel. Police have failed to arrest the accused persons besides their failure to implement the ban imposed on wheelie. Police have removed the body to morgue.

thrashed: Animal sellers thrashed a traffic warden in an animal market for allegedly getting Rs 500 bribe from a truck driver on Friday.

The animal sellers alleged that the warden had allowed the truck driver to enter the market out of the queue. On this, other truck drivers made the video of the warden taking bribe. The warden taking notice of the video tried to snatch the cell phone, on which, the animal sellers confined the warden in the cabin of a truck and thrashed him. The warden saved his life by rushing out of the truck. An inquiry into the matter has been launched.

smoky vehicles: On the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir, an action has been started against the smoke-emitting vehicle by the Punjab Traffic Police in all districts of the province.

Strict action will be taken against the smoke emitting vehicles across province from October 1.

A special campaign for awareness about smog among the masses will be run by radio, TV cable. Traffic police will also educate the people, including drivers, on precautionary measures to protect the environment from pollution.

An SOP regarding the special campaign had been issued to the traffic police, and a traffic officer has been appointed to ensure strict compliance of the SOP and the officer will submit challan report of smoke emitting vehicles to the police headquarters on a daily basis.

Transport and environmental protection departments are also extending cooperation to the special campaign.

Crackdown: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in all the districts aggressive campaign would be launched against encroachments from 1st of October in which no political pressure would be entertained and steps would be taken to restore the original condition of the buildings.