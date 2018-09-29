Notices on plea against use of word ‘disabled’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the provincial government and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on a petition challenging the use of word “disabled” in official documents and statutes.

A young lawyer, Humayon Faiz Rasool, assailed the illegality through a public interest petition to protect and ensure equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedom by all differently able persons and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

The lawyer argued before the court that Article 3 of the Constitution guaranteed elimination of exploitation of citizens and the word “disabled” used in statute and by the PPSC amounted to exploit differently able persons.

He pointed out that the Sindh government introduced word “differently able persons” in all its departments but the Punjab government and Punjab Public Service Commission especially were reluctant to eliminate word “disabled”. The lawyer stated that special persons had the same civil and political rights as other human beings.