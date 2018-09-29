Drug dealers gun down youth at Lohari Gate

LAHORE: Three persons killed a 25-year-old youth for allegedly stopping them from selling drugs in the Lohari Gate police area on Friday.

The victim has been identified Farhad Butt, a resident of Gumti Bazaar. A police official said the victim had a row with his neibourer Naveed Butt over selling drugs in the area.

On this, police said, Naveed Butt, his father Nauman Butt and another man, Ali Raza, got furious and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Farhad Butt died and a passerby named Alam Khan suffered wounds. The injured man was rushed to hospital. The accused persons fled the scene resorting to firing into the air.

A case has been registered against the three accused with no arrest till the filing of this report. The body has been removed to morgue.

City Division of Lahore Police is a safe haven for drugs peddlers. Most of the areas of the division especially the areas of Lohari Gate, Misri Shah, Shad Bagh, Badami Bagh, Masti Gate and Mochi Gate police are the hubs of drug business.

The locals of the area alleged that the drug dealers were doing their business under the patronage of local police. Nobody could raise voice against them, and a number of youths like Farhad Butt have been silenced, they said. They said the commanders of Lahore Police had badly failed to control this menace which was destroying the future of youth.

A spokesperson for Lahore Police claimed that police kept on taking action against drug dealers. He added if any black sheep was found involved in this business, strict legal and was taken against them.

Body found: A 35-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in a drain in the Sherakot police jurisdiction on Friday. A passerby informed police about the body. Police fished out the body with the help of rescuers and removed it to morgue.

Fishermen: The 14 fishermen who were recently released from Indian jails left for their homes. They boarded Night Coach at Lahore Railway Station. They stayed at Edhi Home, Gulberg, after they were handed over to Pakistani authorities by India. Edhi Foundation also provided them with gifts and travel expenses.

Transfers: Insepector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir issued orders of transfers and postings of three officers on Friday.

Anwar Khaetran has been posted as additional IG, Admin and Security, CPO; Umar Farooq Salamat as SSP, RIB, Gujranwala and Khalid Bashir as SSP, RIB, Sargodha.

Godown burnt: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a godown of plastic pots near Sagian.