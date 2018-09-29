tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Election Tribunal Judge Qazi Amin Khan has issued notice to PML-N MPA Ch Kashif Mehmood from PP-241 Chishtian for October 12. He was issued notice for hearing of electoral petition filed by Malik Muzaffar Awan, district president of PTI Bahawalnagar and defeated candidate from the constituency in the recently-held general elections.
