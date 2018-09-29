Crackdown on encroachments from Oct 1: Aleem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in all the districts aggressive campaign would be launched against encroachments from 1st of October in which no political pressure would be entertained and steps would be taken to restore the original condition of the buildings. He observed this while presiding over a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here Friday.
LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in all the districts aggressive campaign would be launched against encroachments from 1st of October in which no political pressure would be entertained and steps would be taken to restore the original condition of the buildings. He observed this while presiding over a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here Friday.
Comments