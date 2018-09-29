Rauf Mengal calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: Member central committee of Balochistan National Party Abdul Rauf Mengal called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday. He congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended invitation to visit Balochistan.

Talking on the occasion, Mengal said that Usman Buzdar is a common man and is well aware about the problems faced by the general public. It is hoped that Usman Buzdar will come up to the expectations of the people and would work day and night for the development of deprived areas.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said he is working as a lieutenant of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that people living in Balochistan are his brothers. Our joys and sorrows are common; we live jointly and will have to help each other as we are all Pakistanis, he said. The past government ignored Balochistan and due to it, the deprivations of Balochistan province were increased. But now people have their own government in Balochistan and the PTI government is fully committed for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.