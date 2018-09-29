KP governor reviews pace of work on gas projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said on Friday that 32-kilometre long Karak-Peshawar gas supply project would resolve the issue of low gas pressure.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Governor's House to review the pace of progress on natural gas supply projects in the province. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited officials briefed the governor on the pace of progress on various gas projects. The governor was told that the project has the financial implications of Rs600 million. Speaking on the occasion, Shah Farman stressed the need to expedite the pace of work on the Rs1269 million project that would supply natural gas to five union councils.