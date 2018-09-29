Three LeJ terrorists held in raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bahawalnagar Friday arrested three terrorists of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) near Tableghi Markaz on Haroonabad Road. According to CTD in-charge Inspector Akmal Basra, explosive material, detonators, ball bearings and safety fuses had been recovered during the raid. The arrested terrorists were identified as Haris Khan, M Wajid and M Shakir. They were shifted to unknown place for interrogation.
