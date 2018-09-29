Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP summons Sindh MPA over horse-trading charges in Senate poll

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting development, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday summoned MPA Sindh Assembly Taimur Talpur on October 04 along with evidence of horse-trading in the Senate election early this year. A notice issued to him by the Election Commission said that the Election Commission had taken serious notice of his speech made in the House on September 27, making allegations of rigging in the Senate election, which was widely aired and reported by the media.

The Election Commission, through the notice, asked the legislator to appear in person or through counsel before the Election Commission on October 4 at 10:00am along with relevant documents to substantiate his claim/ assertion he made in his speech, failing which the matter will be decided in his absence.

Meanwhile, a meeting to review preparations for by-elections for 37 National and Provincial Assemblies was held here at the Election Commission Secretariat with Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza in the chair.

However, the most important topic that was deliberated upon during the meeting was to create commensuration between the Elections Act, 2017 and the local governments’ laws of the provinces. And, to address possible difficulties in holding Local Bodies polls and also the matter relating to new statistical bloc scheme and electoral rolls under the new act were also discussed threadbare.

The Election Commission expressed satisfaction over reports of the provincial election commissioners regarding preparations for the by-elections. On this occasion, the meeting decided to remove hurdles in holding by-elections of Local Governments and conduct the electoral exercise at the earliest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!