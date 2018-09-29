Pakistan women’s team leaves for Bangladesh today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team leaves for Bangladesh on Saturday (today) from Lahore to play four T20Is and an ODI against the hosts in Khulna from October 1 to 8. Javeria Khan will lead the team as Bismah Maroof is unavailable because of a surgery. Last week, women’s National Selection Committee, headed by Jalaluddin, named a 15-member squad for the tour to Bangladesh and home series against Australia.
