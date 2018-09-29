SBP Development Series C’ship begins today

KARACHI: The organisers of the 54th Sindh Sports Board (SBP) Development Series Championship have received 80 plus entries for various events.

The championship, which is being organised by the Karachi Tennis Association, begins Saturday (today) here at Union Club.In men’s singles category, Farhan Altaf is top seed. Mohammad Yahya Ehtasham is top seed in under-15 singles, while Eibad Sarwar is top seed in the boys’ singles category of Soft Tennis.