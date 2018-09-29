POA to meet Balochistan govt to discuss National Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will meet Balochistan government officials next month to discuss the 33rd National Games which have been postponed several times.

“Yes, we are going to meet Balochistan government in the middle of next month to discuss the National Games,” the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Friday.“We have already established contact with Balochistan sports secretary and hopefully the POA core committee for the games will visit Quetta from October 12 to 15 to meet the provincial government,” Khalid said.

Last time the games had been held in 2012 in Lahore. And since then Quetta, which has been allotted the country’s most important spectacle, has been unable to host them due to security and other reasons.

The previous Balochistan government allocated a huge amount to boost infrastructure and to hold the biennial spectacle in a befitting manner. The work on infrastructure had been started but it was halted due to general elections.

A source informed this correspondent from Balochistan on Friday that the work on infrastructure had not yet been resumed. “The work is yet to be restarted,” the source said. The source, who holds a key post in Balochistan Olympic Association (BOA), said that he did not expect the Games to be held this year. “Because of the approaching winter season it is not possible to hold the Games in November-December as it will create a great problem for those athletes who are to feature in the outdoor games,” the source said.

“What I think is that these Games will be held in April 2019,” the source said.He said that an official of Balochistan Sports Board told him the other day that the government could organise the Games in December. “I told him that it would not be possible in December because weather would be very cold and you would have to provide warm water to the athletes and they would also face problems in warm-up,” the source said.

The source also said that the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza had also said that the Games would be held only after taking the Balochistan government into confidence.

As the South Asian Games are also scheduled to be held in Nepal in March next year, it will be a testing time for the games organisers to select the most appropriate dates for the competitions.

South Asian Games are the most important event for Pakistan. If National Games are held a couple of months ahead of this biennial competition, it will help federations to pick the cream for the camps which will be established for preparation for SAG whose dates are expected to be announced in November this year.