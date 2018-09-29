Hamza fires 67 as Shabbir leads in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal took a two-shot lead in the second round of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

In the professionals’ category of the Rs5 million championship, the battle for supremacy got more thrilling when Hamza Amin carded five-under par 67 to put pressure on leader Shabbir.Islamabad’s Shabbir followed his first round’s 68 with a second round card of 69 that gave him an aggregate of 137 (-7). Two shots off the pace were the quartet of Hamza Amin, Rofin Shamim, Waheed Baloch and Matloob Ahmed.

After a par round of 72 on the opening day, Hamza went for a risk and reward approach as he made six birdies during a stunning performance to catapult himself into title contention. Hamza sank birdies on holes 2,5,6,12, 13 and 16. He had a bogey on hole 15.

Rofin Shamim, a local KGC golfer who sizzled with 68 on the opening day, was impressive again with a round of 71. Waheed Baloch also returned with a card of 71. Matloob followed his opening day’s 69 with a 70.

Behind the second-placed quartet was Talib Hussain (140), followed by M Naeem, Safdar Khan, Muhammad Ashfaq and Amjad Yousuf (141).Imdad Hussain with even par in senior professionals’ category and Asad Khan with three over par in junior professionals’ category were occupying the top places on the leader-board.

The most sensational performance of the day came from Arsalan Shikoh Khan, who surprised all with his superb 71 in the second round. He is now at second place on the leader-board in the amateurs’ category behind M Sharif.