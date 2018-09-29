Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hamza fires 67 as Shabbir leads in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal took a two-shot lead in the second round of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

In the professionals’ category of the Rs5 million championship, the battle for supremacy got more thrilling when Hamza Amin carded five-under par 67 to put pressure on leader Shabbir.Islamabad’s Shabbir followed his first round’s 68 with a second round card of 69 that gave him an aggregate of 137 (-7). Two shots off the pace were the quartet of Hamza Amin, Rofin Shamim, Waheed Baloch and Matloob Ahmed.

After a par round of 72 on the opening day, Hamza went for a risk and reward approach as he made six birdies during a stunning performance to catapult himself into title contention. Hamza sank birdies on holes 2,5,6,12, 13 and 16. He had a bogey on hole 15.

Rofin Shamim, a local KGC golfer who sizzled with 68 on the opening day, was impressive again with a round of 71. Waheed Baloch also returned with a card of 71. Matloob followed his opening day’s 69 with a 70.

Behind the second-placed quartet was Talib Hussain (140), followed by M Naeem, Safdar Khan, Muhammad Ashfaq and Amjad Yousuf (141).Imdad Hussain with even par in senior professionals’ category and Asad Khan with three over par in junior professionals’ category were occupying the top places on the leader-board.

The most sensational performance of the day came from Arsalan Shikoh Khan, who surprised all with his superb 71 in the second round. He is now at second place on the leader-board in the amateurs’ category behind M Sharif.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!