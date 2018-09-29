Saudi Crown Prince to visit Kuwait for talks on Qatar

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Kuwait on Saturday, the state-run Kuwait News Agency said on Friday, amid expectations that he will discuss a Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the kingdom’s conflict with Qatar.

A Gulf Arab official told Reuters the conflict with Qatar would be on the agenda in the talks. The Saudi crown prince will hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti News Agency said in a tweet, giving no further details. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed sanctions on Qatar accusing it of cosying up to Iran - their arch regional rival - and supporting terrorism. Doha denies the accusations.