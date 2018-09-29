Pope defrocks priest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has defrocked a 88-year-old Chilean priest who sexually abused teenage boys over a period of many years and is at the centre of a wider abuse scandal that is still under investigation, the Vatican said on Friday. Father Fernando Karadima was defrocked, or "reduced to the lay state" by the pope on Thursday, a move the Vatican called "exceptional" and done "for the good of the Church".
Karadima, who lives in a home for the elderly in the Chilean capital Santiago, was notified on Friday. He was found guilty in a Vatican investigation in 2011 and ordered to live a life of "prayer and penitence", but was not defrocked at the time, the final years of the reign of former Pope Benedict.
