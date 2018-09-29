Merkel, Erdogan vow to rebuild ties

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Friday to rebuild strained relations after a two-year crisis despite remaining differences on civil rights and other issues.

Erdogan was on a state visit to the top EU economy, home to three million people of Turkish descent, in what German media have described as a charm offensive. Turkey is suffering economic turbulence aggravated by US sanctions stemming from a row with US President Donald Trump.

The three-day visit is being held under tight security, with over 4,000 extra police deployed in Berlin, as several protests were planned against the Turkish leader under the banner "Erdogan Not Welcome".

In a first rally, hundreds of mostly ethnic Kurdish demonstrators marched in Berlin with banners that showed likenesses of Erdogan shooting a journalist and devouring a peace dove. Merkel and Erdogan meanwhile stressed the need to rebuild traditional ties that hit a historic low after a 2016 failed coup and subsequent crackdown in Turkey.

The two Nato allies agreed to jointly discuss the Syria crisis in a meeting next month with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron of France, Merkel said at a joint press conference.

But the gulf between them remained apparent on issues from press freedom to the fate of German or dual citizens being held behind bars in Turkey, and on whether Germany should extradite Erdogan’s declared foes.