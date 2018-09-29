Sat September 29, 2018
World

AFP
September 29, 2018

US lawmakers rage Kavanaugh faces vote

WASHINGTON: Brett Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination was expected to pass a first Senate hurdle on Friday following dramatic testimony from both the conservative judge and the woman who says he attacked her -- but first, lawmakers hurled abuse at each other over the process.

The Senate Judiciary Committee opened their session under extraordinarily tense circumstances, with America’s political polarisation on full display on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh’s supporters and opponents squared off in hearing rooms and protest-filled hallways.

The panel was set to vote at 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) along party lines, with a narrow victory for President Donald Trump’s pick virtually ensured after key Republican Jeff Flake said he would back the judge.

Kavanaugh’s nomination would then go to the full Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 edge. Trump whole-heartedly reaffirmed support for Kavanaugh to join the nation’s top bench after the judge furiously refuted the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, 51, who told a packed hearing room he had sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.

The emotional, duelling accounts sent Republican and Democratic senators into a full uproar of insults and festering recriminations over the nomination process. Some Republicans said the Senate was seeing its darkest days since the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court hearings of 1991, or even the Joseph McCarthy hearings of 1954.

Democrats shot back that the 53-year-old Kavanaugh was aggressive and partisan in his testimony. "I have never seen a nominee for any position behave in that manner," senior Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said.

After the hearing, the nation’s leading legal organisation, the American Bar Association -- which initially endorsed Kavanaugh -- called for the vote to be postponed until an FBI investigation could be carried out.

But the Senate committee of 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats plowed ahead, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted the full Senate would hold a confirmation vote "in the coming days".

"There is simply no reason to deny Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court on the basis of evidence presented to us," Grassley said. Democrats expressed outrage and some walked out of the committee meeting on Friday after Republicans unanimously backed moving forward to a vote. "It’s almost surreal," veteran Senate Democrat Patrick Leahy told his colleagues, saying the Senate was "no longer an independent branch of government."

