Two gangsters, five other suspects caught

The Sindh Rangers have arrested seven suspects, including members of a gang based in Lyari, in the city. According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out a raid in Malir City and arrested two men identified as Azeem alias Mama and Saddam alias Sapna. They are allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and were running a drug den in the area.

The Rangers along with police raided a location in Gabol Town and arrested two suspected street criminals, Mohammad Rahim alias Chooto and Mohammad Hassan alias Husnain. During raids in Khokharapar and Malir, the Rangers apprehended three suspected dacoits. They were identified as Mohammad Rehan alias Dabo, Owais alias Chetan and Khadim Hussain.