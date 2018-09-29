Woman arrested for faking her baby’s kidnapping

The kidnapping case of an infant from the old city area took an unexpected turn on Friday as police arrested the mother after the investigation showed that she was involved in the alleged abduction.

Eight-month-old Faiza was reportedly snatched from her mother on September 12 from Napier Road area. The mother told police that she was standing outside her apartment when a veiled woman came up to her and greeted her and then immediately snatched her baby from her. She added that she shouted for help but the woman escaped with the child.

Napier police registered a case and launched an investigation. On Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Javed Alam Odho held a press conference at his office on Friday and disclosed the details of the investigation.

He said the police investigators found glaring differences in the mother’s statements which made the matter more suspicious. He added that she had made the rather bizarre claim that her child had been abducted by ‘Jinns’ which was also highlighted by the media.

Following the mother’s suspicious claims, the police started investigating the case from all angles to recover the missing child soon. DIG Odho said that the investigation wing of the Napier police, in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), initiated an investigation and using technical assistance, the investigators finally traced and arrested a suspect named Imran in a raid conducted in Surjani. They also recovered the child from his custody.

Investigation officer Zahid Hussain said that the mother was friends with the suspects Imran. She had called him and handed the baby over to him on her own wish and later termed it a kidnapping, Hussain said.

Police took her into custody on Friday evening for being involved. There is panic among parents in the city as reports of kidnappings of minor children are surfacing routinely. However, police officials have termed these reports rumours.

DIG Odho said that there is no case of child kidnappings from schools and added that there are various reasons behind the disappearance of children. Most children left their homes themselves, he claimed and urged the media to report responsibly.