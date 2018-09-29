The return of the VIP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Soon after becoming prime minister, Imran Khan said in his address to the nation that there will be no VIP protocol for government officials. However, it has been observed that government officials in Balochistan are being given VIP protocol.
While it is true that change cannot come within day, what is the point of promising the impossible?
Sooda Akram
Kech
