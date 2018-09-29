Bypass on GT Road

The bypass that was built on GT Road, in Gujranwala, was meant to allow the smooth flow of the traffic. However, because of the constant presence of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, on this bypass there is always a massive traffic jam during school and office on the said road.

The relevant regulatory body should define a specific time period for the movement of heavy vehicles on the bypass. This restriction will help ease the traffic flow.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi