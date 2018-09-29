Health comes first

A few months ago, a widely used medicine, Valstran, was recalled after it was found to be contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethlamine – an impurity which may cause cancer. This recall had been a major cause of stress among patients of high blood pressure, who would have never thought that FDA-approved drugs can contain impurities. As health is something which cannot be compromised, it is extremely crucial that the medicines which they are using are authentic.

While DRAP’s quick action regarding the issue was a good step, had there been strict compliance in the first place all of this could have been avoided. Keeping in view the severity of situation, I urge all consumers to purchase medicines which are listed under safe to use brands in the notice issued by DRAP.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi