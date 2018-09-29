Embarrassing defeat

Falling like nine pins is not new for Pakistan in cricket field. But the current failure is unparalleled. An embarrassing ‘nosedive’ in Asia cup 2018 is the new low for our national team. The team couldn’t manage to put up a great show in fielding. A fair analysis of the current result reveals that almost all players have touched the lowest ebb of their performance. It was utterly tragic to see our side playing like minnows.

Being a sportsperson himself, the prime minister can take relevant steps to bring much-needed Tabdeeli to this team that performed poorly in the tournament.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

*****

It was quite disappointing to see that the Pakistani team performed poorly in Asia Cup. The team was playing without any strategy and managed to defeat only Hong Kong with a good margin. Even the young team of Afghanistan gave a hard time to our team. The team needs to carefully analyse its weaknesses. A lot of work has to be done to improve the team’s fielding – an area which had a short recovery under the former fielding coach.

Pakistan has a test series with Australia in the near future. The series will be held in Dubai. Our team ought to improve in all areas before its series with Australia.

Mariam Ejaz

Rawalpindi