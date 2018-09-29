Expensive power

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased electricity tariff by Rs1.16 per unit (kWh) on account of fuel adjustment cost for the month of August. It is ironical that consumers would have to pay a large sum of money if they want to have the access to uninterrupted electricity. In July, the country faced the electricity shortfall of about 6,000 MW. This was primarily due to short supply of LNG as its imports from May to July were lesser as compared with the committed imports each month. The furnace oil lobby somehow got the government to allow the excessive use of expensive (and less efficient) furnace oil in the power sector instead of LNG.

This resulted in an abnormal increase in the total cost of power generation in August. The cost of energy using LNG is Rs10.3719 per unit, while using furnace oil and high-speed diesel is Rs14.4663 and Rs17.4975 respectively. The consumers should brace themselves for another fuel adjustment cost for September as the situation of LNG supply did not improve this month. The government is already contemplating to raise electricity price for all categories, up to 61 percent for domestic consumers. One should not expect any relief to the electricity consumers in the future too.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad