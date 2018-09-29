The last straw that breaks the camel’s back

LAHORE: Reenergising economy is a difficult task as concessions have to be granted to the wealthy industrialists and burden of these concessions have to be passed on to the masses.

Prudent planners ensure that this burden is bearable for majority.

The chaos starts once concessions to the rich cross the line that makes life more miserable for the poor.

The present government has taken numerous decisions that would spur industrial growth but at the same time it has burdened the poor with measures that in economic terms were unavoidable like the increase in gas and petroleum products rates. But that thin line where more taxes become unendurable has almost reached.

The economic planners should now be careful that the water is not heated to the boiling point.

The increase in petroleum products rates has in turn added to transport and agricultural costs. There has been a constant increase in cost of all major edible items and commodities.

The devaluation of rupee by almost 20 percent in four months has not helped the cause of the poor.

Since we are currently depending more on imports the enhancement of duties is going to increase the costs of most everyday items. The inflation is constantly rising and the state is helpless to control the economic decline.

Its decision to facilitate the five exporting sectors with equalised gas and power tariff would bear fruit in the next three months and more jobs would be gradually created. This would help the jobless skilled workforce. But there are more unskilled workers in our economy than the skilled ones. They are increasingly coming under immense pressure in past four months.

The inaction of the caretaker government has now started impacting the construction sector that had been the main creator of jobs for the past five years.

In fact it was the huge job creation in construction industry that shielded the previous government from workers’ agitation. The past government also benefitted from low inflation.

The construction activities have been declining rapidly for the past four months and the demand for cement and steel in the domestic market was in negative in the month of July.

To make the matters worse the prices of cement and steel have also been increased. The steel prices went up because of high devaluation of rupee, while the cement manufacturers are riding high due to inaction of regulators.

The government should come up with a viable construction program to boost construction activities. Its low-cost housing scheme would cover the lower spending on infrastructure projects but the normal housing activities have come to a halt in Punjab.

The rates of bricks in Lahore for instance have shot up from Rs8000/1000 bricks to Rs12000/1000 bricks.

The cement price has increased by Rs60/bag. Steel rates are also rising. Brick prices would remain high because production in brick kilns has been suspended for two-three months to tackle the smog issue during winter in most of the big cities of Punjab. This would render a large number of unskilled workers in Punjab out of work.

Under these circumstances it would be a folly to increase the electricity rates. The issue of high circular debt should be tackled with better management. Those stealing electricity should be taken to task and those helping them in this theft should be more severely punished.

The planners are perhaps in haste to increase power rates immediately because they think its impact would go unnoticed as the domestic consumption of electricity would drastically decline and consumers would not feel the pinch.

However, any increase made now will haunt the government by the time its honeymoon period is over in the next summer.