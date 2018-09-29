Summit Bank donates to dams fund

KARACHI: The management and staff of the Summit Bank Limited has contributed over Rs3 million in the “Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams, a statement said on Friday.

“The Summit Bank and its staff have continued to strive for the resolution of every issue pertaining to national interest, while they remain at the forefront for supporting the cause of national development,” the bank said.