Business-friendly reforms urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged upon the government to develop and implement policies to create a favourable business environment for upcoming entrepreneurs and to give a fresh impetus to Pakistan's economic growth through greater inflow of domestic and foreign investment.

In a statement, FPCCI acting president Chaudhury Javed Iqbal said that these policy reforms should focus on creating conditions that would enable enterprises to grow and compete globally. Tax relief on the import of machinery and one window facility for the investors would definitely encourage the potential businessmen, he added.

Iqbal said that industrialisation required long-term financing usually from the private sector and as such there was a need to take the business community on board in the decision making process of economic policies.

Addition of some members from the business community, with the suggestion of the FPCCI, in the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) would help make realistic policy decisions, he added.