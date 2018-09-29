French firms eye trade deals

KARACHI: A delegation of six French companies, active in various sectors, visited the metropolis to explore new trade avenues, a statement said on Friday.

A statement said the delegation was led by the French Business Council, the largest French Chamber of Commerce in the Middle East, based in Dubai.

The four-day (September 24-27) visit was jointly organised by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Pakistan France Business Alliance.

During their stay in Pakistan, the statement said, the delegates held meetings with representatives from the French Embassy and the French Consulate General to better assess opportunities offered by the Pakistani market.

They visited a textile factory belonging to Gul Ahmed Group, one of the major players in the manufacturing industry and Sanofi pharmaceuticals’ plant, the statement said.

During the visit, the handout said, business-to-business meetings were also organised to strengthen the development of economic relations between the two countries.