Rupee ends flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee closed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee settled at 124.24/dollar, unchanged from the previous close.
Dealers said the currency remained range-bound, amid mild dollar demand from importers. Exporters’ conversions were also dull.
“We see the rupee to be holding at the present levels over the next week,” a dealer said. The rupee fell 50 paisas to 126.30 to the dollar in the open market.
KARACHI: The rupee closed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee settled at 124.24/dollar, unchanged from the previous close.
Dealers said the currency remained range-bound, amid mild dollar demand from importers. Exporters’ conversions were also dull.
“We see the rupee to be holding at the present levels over the next week,” a dealer said. The rupee fell 50 paisas to 126.30 to the dollar in the open market.
Comments