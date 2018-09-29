Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee closed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee settled at 124.24/dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said the currency remained range-bound, amid mild dollar demand from importers. Exporters’ conversions were also dull.

“We see the rupee to be holding at the present levels over the next week,” a dealer said. The rupee fell 50 paisas to 126.30 to the dollar in the open market.