SECP terms risk-based program daunting task

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday said transition to risk-based program remains a challenging task following the promulgation of the regulations related to anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism.

The SECP said it will develop the risk-based approach for its supervisory regime covering capital market, non-banking financial institutions, insurance sector, and non-profit organisations.

“In conjunction with the financial institutions, monitoring framework for associations with charitable and non-profit objects licenced under Section 42 of the Companies Act 2017, will be developed and efforts will be made to enhance the effectiveness of implementation of UN (United Nations) Security Council resolutions,” the commission said in annual report 2018.

“The SECP works in close collaboration with national stakeholders’ such as Financial Monitoring Unit, State Bank of Pakistan and international assessors for Asia Pacific Group/International Monetary Fund/World Bank mutual peer review and evaluation of SECP’s regulated financial sector.”

The SECP said it took effective measures to address any potential of money laundering and terror financing within the capital markets, insurance, non-banking financial companies and the non-profit corporate sector.

In June, the SECP unveiled AML/CFT Regulations 2018 to avert actions by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for a failure to curb money laundering.

The SECP said gaps in the implementation of FATF recommendations were addressed prior to Asia Pacific Group mutual evaluation.

“In the wake of the FATF’s grey listing, implementation of FATF’s action plan was strategised by collaborating with various national stakeholders to demonstrate the effectiveness of the framework and systems as required under international obligations,” the commission said.

“As a member of the Asia Pacific Group, it was mandatory for Pakistan to adopt AML/CFT regulatory framework in compliance with FATF recommendations.”

SECP’s anti-money laundering department consolidates the efforts of the operational departments by providing them necessary assistance and support to enhance the compliance level and aims to raise awareness among regulated entities on their obligations under the AML/CFT regime.

The SECP is currently regulating 236 securities brokers, 137 commodities brokers, 50 insurance companies, 67 non-banking finance companies, 30 modarabas and 553 non-profit organisations.

The SECP further said it worked out a raft of measures to increase investor base in the capital market to 400,000 from the existing 300,000.

The SECP said it will encourage banks to act as Central Depository System (CDS) participants for opening and maintaining CDS sub-accounts for retail investors.

“This will facilitate the investors in remote areas to locally open and maintain sub-accounts through the bank branches in their own localities,” the commission said the report. Currently, only four banks act as CDS participants.

The SECP planned to expand the centralised electronic initial public offering system (CES), which has facilitated investors’ participation in IPOs. Investors can currently make applications for subscription of securities through internet banking, mobile phones and automated-teller machines without going to the banks and waiting in long queues. A total of nine banks have joined CES as on June 30.

The SECP said it is also considering to introduce shariah-based trading platform at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), develop derivatives and debt markets, and rationalise tariff for public unlisted and private limited companies for fresh issuance of shares.

The commission said market capitalisation fell nine percent to Rs8.665 trillion in the fiscal year of 2017/18. Net outflow of foreign portfolio investment was recorded at $288.56 million in FY2018 as against $652.09 million in the previous fiscal year.

Total 558 companies with total paid-up capital of Rs1.297 trillion are listed on the PSX.

The KSE 100 Index began the year at 44,665.41 points and closed at 41,910.90 on June 30, down seven percent. The index touched its lowest level of 37,919.42 on December 19, 2017, and reached its highest level of 47,084.34 on August 3, 2017. The average daily turnover recorded on June 30, 2018 was 174.532 million shares, according to SECP.