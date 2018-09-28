NAB arrests officials of Worker Welfare Fund

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested accused persons, Ex-Director General, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Zahid Rasheed, Director WWF Islamabad Afzal Hameed, Workers Representative at Federal WWF Amanullah Khan, and Employers’ representative at Federal WWF Islamabad Asim, for investigation against officers/officials of workers welfare fund and others. As per details, accused persons were the members of the Financial Bid Opening Committee of the Workers Welfare Fund constituted to examine the financial proposal of the bid received in pursuance to the Tender Notice for procurement of land for establishing Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Islamabad. The accused person willfully and knowingly recommended purchase of 150 Kanal land @ Rs3.7 million per Kanal at exorbitant price on a single bid without carrying out any due diligence. The accused in connivance with other accused persons caused a loss of approximately more than Rs530 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

The NAB officials produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad. The Judge of the Accountability Court accepting the request of the NAB Rawalpindi granted 4 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements is the top most priority of NAB. He said that NAB is committed to root out corrupt with iron hands.

He appreciated the performance of the NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of its DG and directed to make all our efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders and bring them to justice.