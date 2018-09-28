India makes U-turn on purchasing oil from Iran

ISLAMABAD: While making a U-turn on purchasing oil from Iran, India has backtracked its earlier announcement and maintained on Thursday that it is committed to buying Iranian oil and continuing the two nations' economic cooperation, the Iranian foreign minister said after a meeting with his Indian counterpart and ahead of US sanctions aimed at halting Tehran’s oil exports.

According to Indian media reports US President Donald Trump’s may withdraw from an international nuclear pact with Iran was followed up with plans to impose new sanctions against the third-largest producer among the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Washington is pushing allies to cut Iranian oil imports to zero once the sanctions start on November 4.

Iran's foreign affairs minister Muhammad Havad Zarif met his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj in New York on the sidelines of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA). “Our Indian friends have always been categorical in terms of their intention to continue economic cooperation and (the) import of oil from Iran. And I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart,” Zarif said when asked if India has given an assurance about continuing with oil imports.