Rejoinder

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Post has issued a clarification regarding a news item published in this newspaper on 23rd September 2018.

The handout of the Pakistan Post clarified that the department issued a set of 20 stamps in the form of a stamp sheet and the stamp depicting image of Burhan Wani is one of the twenty where no spelling mistake occurred. However, in another stamp depicting the image of a procession of Kashmiris, a young boy is holding a placard carrying the word ‘inocent’.

The handout further said that the wrong spelling of ‘innocent’ is written on the placard. Correcting the spelling on the placard, the handout added, would have tampered the original image, resulting in the loss of credibility of the stamps. So the original image was printed as such on the stamp. Hence, it could not be declared as ‘glaring mistake, by the government