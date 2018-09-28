Power suspension at Nadra offices irks applicants

PESHAWAR: The applicants seeking national identity cards continued to suffer on the fourth consecutive day due to power suspension and out-of-order power generator at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) offices in Nishtarabad on Thursday.

The power supply to the area remained suspended for six hours from 8am to 2pm daily due to maintenance work at the 132kilowatts Peshawar City gridstation since Monday. The electricity generator of the Nadra offices has also been out-of-order.

As a result, the people who visited the offices to complete the required process for applying for issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs) were made to wait for hours.

The applicants said they had been coming for the last four days to obtain the CNICs and were forced to wait till closing of official time and returned without applying for the identity cards.