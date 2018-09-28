Four terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred in Kalat

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces against a group of terrorists hiding in Manghochar area of Kalat, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on late Wednesday.

The terrorists were planning to conduct major terrorist activities in Balochistan. In exchange of fire two soldiers also got injured. Two suicide jackets, large quantity of explosives and weapons and ammunition were also recovered. The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.