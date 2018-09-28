Fawad’s comments sets off opposition walkout

ISLAMABAD: The members of the opposition parties on Thursday staged walkout from proceedings of the National Assembly against use of unparliamentary language by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry calling them ‘dacoits’ and ‘thieves’ who watched dance (mujra) with looted money.

Later, the minister, however apologised for his attitude saying that he would apologise to the opposition members if he hurt their feelings which followed end of boycott by the protesting members.

“They should be ashamed of the way they plundered the national exchequer and played havoc with institutions,” the minister said while defending his tweet in which alleged that Syed Khurshid Shah recruited 800 employees in Radio Pakistan in a matter of three days.

Fawad Chaudhry said he would also request the Prime Minister to hang these corrupt people upside down by applying Saudi government’s four-season formula.

He said during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, they were informed that on directives of the Crown Prince, the Saudi authorities picked up 150 top corrupt people. “Applying four-season formula, the Saudi authorities used to hang upside down those people in two groups,” he said.

The protesting opposition members continued to raise slogan of ‘Lota, Lota’ during Information Minister’s speech. “They recruited hundreds of their blue-eyed people in PIA, Radio Pakistan and Steel Mills,” he said alleging that a taxi driver from America was appointed as Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corpotation (PBC).

In the meanwhile, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar continued to expunge remarks being uttered by the Minister terming them as unparliamentary. “You should not use unparliamentary words as it is your responsibility to run proceedings of the House,” the Speaker told the Information Minister.

However, the Minister questioned as to how any other words could be used for dacoits. “They could have landed in jail instead of coming in the Parliament had law of the land to deal with corrupt people been applied on them,” he said.

He also pointed out that the PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan got his brother and cousin posted at PIA stations in London and Paris. “The way the country was run in the last two decades will not be witnessed anymore,” he said.

As the Minister was delivering his speech, the opposition members walked out of the House. PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah said the minister had used cheap language for parliamentarians who are respectable people. “I am not calling anybody as cheap but I am saying that cheap language was used,” he said. He maintained that the opposition members would continue their walkout till the minister apologises to them for using unparliamentary language.

Opposition Leader Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N members would also stage boycott if the minister does not apologise for uttering objectionable remarks for members sitting on the opposition benches.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan brought opposition members back to the proceedings. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry apologised to opposition for his remarks.